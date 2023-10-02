Illawarra Mercury
Man awarded over $2.7 million in damages over Shoalhaven accident

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 8:33pm
A man whose leg was shattered when he was hit with a log at a Shoalhaven property, leaving him with permanent physical and psychological injuries, has been awarded more than $2.7 million in damages.

