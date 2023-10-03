Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Corrimal's Brayden Woodford claims seven medals at New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 3 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corrimal teenager Brayden Woodford with one of the medals that he secured at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships. Picture - Supplied
Corrimal teenager Brayden Woodford with one of the medals that he secured at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships. Picture - Supplied

Brayden Woodford has returned to Australian shores with a swag of medals around his neck following a dominant showing at the 2023 New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.