A person accused of putting lives and homes at risk during a raging fire, that destroyed five cars, two tractors and one boat at Kanahooka will not be charged.
The ferocious blaze ignited in dry grass during a hot and windy afternoon, off Rondanella Drive and Saltwater Circuit on September 20,
It put firefighters to the test as they tried to gain control, and they sent "every truck we've got" to the emergency.
The day after the fire, police said a 45-year-old man was assisting them with their investigations into the cause of the blaze.
On October 3, Lake Illawarra Police District duty officer Peter Lawlor said the investigation had concluded and nobody would be charged in relation to the fire
"It was accidental, it was not suspicious. No charges are to be laid," he said.
Police declined to provide information about whether the 45-year-old man was the one who accidentally lit the fire, or how it started.
Rondanella Drive resident Mick Coan was among those who fought the fire, after he saw it tearing towards his next door neighbour's house.
"It didn't seem that big and then all of a sudden the winds picked up, and it blew it into the trees and a fence and then into the cars," he told the Mercury in the days after the blaze.
"We stood between the house and the car with the garden house to make sure the house didn't burn down. It's my neighbour's house and he's overseas at the moment, and there wasn't anyone else to do it."
So many fire trucks, ambulances and police cars were sent to the area, they were forced to use the nearby Lakeside Memorial Park as a staging area for the fleet of vehicles.
