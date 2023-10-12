Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Final day in trial of Stephen Alan Fenn for receiving cocaine in chocolate boxes

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Fenn (centre), with solicitor Harry Lollback, leaving Wollongong courthouse. Picture by ACM
Stephen Fenn (centre), with solicitor Harry Lollback, leaving Wollongong courthouse. Picture by ACM

What to expect, when you're expecting?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.