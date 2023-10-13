Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Ironman champion Ali Day on mission to notch up ninth Coolangatta Gold victory

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
Kiama's Ali Day is hungry to secure his ninth Coolangatta Gold victory this weekend. Picture - Surf Life Saving Australia
He's been dubbed the undisputed "Coolie king", and Ali Day is eager to extend that dominance at the iconic Ironman event this weekend.

