Some of NSW's top surf sports athletes are preparing to head to Wollongong when the Sydney Water Surf Series gets under way next weekend.
After a successful 2022 competition, the iconic four-carnival series will return to the Illawarra, kicking off at Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday, October 21. Other rounds are scheduled for Kiama Downs and Bulli before the season finale is held in Wollongong in late November.
In a significant boost for the competition, the third round at Bulli will also be recognised as a round of the national Shaw and Partners Summer of Surf Series. A collaboration between Summer of Surf and Destination Wollongong will see the event broadcast to a nationwide audience of all of the action.
A point-score system over the four Sydney Water Surf Series rounds will be used to determine the series champions in both water and beach events. Each carnival will cater events for competitors from under eights through to masters (35 years plus).
Traditional local powerhouse clubs Warilla Barrack Point and Bulli are expected to have athletes feature strongly in the results. Stiff opposition from strong Sydney clubs Newport, Wanda and Cronulla is expected to challenge locals on their home beaches.
In preparation for the series, athletes have invested in heavy off-season programs and are looking forward to the firing of the starter's gun.
The Sydney Water Surf Series kicked off in 2002 and is recognised as the longest-running surf sports series in NSW. The series was instigated to engage and encourage surf lifesavers of all ages to compete and hone their skills which are of benefit to the public when fulfilling patrolling duties.
The series has been instrumental in the development of nameless surf lifesaving stars, including four-time Nutri-Grain Ironman champion Ali Day.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.