Call to open Jamberoo Pool is heating up

The recent high temperatures has led Kiama Cr Stuart Larkins to call for Jamberoo Pool to open early.
However, it's a move that would cost the council thousands of dollars.
Right now, residents can't dive in until December 3, which is when the four-lane, 18-metre lap pool is slated to open.
Read more: Kiama councillor says no to e-scooters
Cr Larkins' motion to be tabled at Tuesday night's Kiama Municipal Council meeting stated that "where it is feasible and practical to do so" the pool should be opened before December.
"As a councillor, I have been receiving a number of requests from the community for Jamberoo Pool to re-open earlier than the current scheduled opening date of December 3, 2023," Cr Larkins said.
"These requests have been exacerbated by the earlier warmer weather conditions, where there have been days as high as 35 degrees during the day and afternoon."
The motion noted there were "operational matters" that affected any earlier opening - such as the current efforts to hire a lifeguard but added various options to get the gates open were being considered.
"Kiama Council staff are already aware of these requests and have already been reviewing whether it is possible to open the pool earlier, including exploring an earlier weekend-only opening," Cr Larkins' motion stated.
In response to the motion the council CEO Jane Stroud also noted that a two-week preparation period was needed to ensure the pool was ready to use.
"The earliest date that could be achieved for a pool opening would be November 10," Ms Stroud said.
"If the pool was to open on November 10, this would result in an additional staff and maintenance cost of $11,000 to council. As the pool is free entry this additional cost cannot currently be recouped through fees and this additional expenditure is not in the current budget."
Ms Stroud also said the council was in the middle of a service review of Jamberoo Pool and Kiama Leisure Centre, which included looking at the hours of operation.
It is not unusual for council-run pools to close over winter. Shellharbour City Council's pools at Albion Park and Warilla will not be open until the end of October while some Wollongong council pools only reopened late last month.
Albion Park residents have made similar calls for their council to open the local pool ahead of schedule.
Ward A councillor and deputy mayor Kellie Marsh said the opening time was down to costs and the availability of staff.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.