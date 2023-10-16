Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Call to open Jamberoo Pool is heating up

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamberoo residents have to wait until December for a dip in their local pool.
Jamberoo residents have to wait until December for a dip in their local pool.

The recent high temperatures has led Kiama Cr Stuart Larkins to call for Jamberoo Pool to open early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.