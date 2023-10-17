Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Former Berkeley woman on the disability royal commission report

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 17 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Debra Keenahan giving evidence to the disability royal commission. Pictures from the disability royal commission
Dr Debra Keenahan giving evidence to the disability royal commission. Pictures from the disability royal commission

Should the disability royal commission achieve what it sets out to do, Dr Debra Keenahan hopes she might be able to walk down the street in peace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.