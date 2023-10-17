Drug syndicate north-west of Wollongong smashed after dial-a-dealer arrests

Four people will face court on drugs charges after police cracked an alleged 'dial-a-dealer' drug syndicate north of the Illawarra.
Three men and one woman were nabbed by police during raids in Camden South and Oran Park on October 14, with another man arrested on October 16.
During the raids, police seized cocaine, a cocaine press, $4800 cash and four mobile phones. All items will undergo forensic examination.
The accused will face Picton Local Court, including a 36-year-old man charged with four counts of possess prohibited drug and fail to comply digital evidence access order direction. He was granted conditional bail to appear in court on Wednesday, October 18.
A a 54-year-old man charged with possess prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail to appear at court on November 10.
A 46-year-old woman was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug. She was granted conditional bail to appear at court on November 10.
A 23-year-old man was charged with three counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, deal with property proceeds of crime $100,000, and organise/conduct/assist drug premises.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at court on November 8.
In August 2022, Strike Force Coomera was established by detectives from Camden Police Area Command to investigate the activities of a syndicate believed to be involved in 'dial-a dealer'-style supply of cocaine in the Camden area.
Inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.