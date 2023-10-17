Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra short of 600 aged care beds

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated October 17 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 5:28pm
A number of facilities in the Illawarra have closed in recent years, leading to a shortage of aged care beds in the region. Pictures by ACM
A number of facilities in the Illawarra have closed in recent years, leading to a shortage of aged care beds in the region. Pictures by ACM

Illawarra aged care places are closing at an alarming rate, as the region's hospitals are unable to move elderly patients into aged care beds and more families shoulder the burden of supporting older relatives at home when they could be better cared for in aged care facilities.

