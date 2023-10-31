International artist Kachina Lewis is ready to spread her wings for the release of her new tribal fusion album 'Free' in November.
The Coniston woman describes herself as a 'South Coast Girl' and her latest album taps into her Native American Indian and Afro-American roots.
The 'Free' 11-track album explores freedom in creativity and freedom in authenticity.
Ms Lewis said the album also takes on a spiritual meaning with her totem from the Black Foot Tribe being a soaring eagle.
Before we soar, the album starts with the track 'Roar', starring the didgeridoo an instrument Ms Lewis said is played by both Native American Indians and Aboriginal peoples.
"It's almost like a meditative sound to ourselves when we listen to, it sort of calms the nervous system," she said.
The album has a mixture of tribal and instrumental sounds with violin, shamanic drums, rain sticks, woodwind flute, didgeridoo, acoustic guitar and harp throughout.
"[The album] is like edging on that alternative world music, but then it's got that folk infused side as well ... but my voice is very soulful," Ms Lewis said.
'Free' is about "tapping into your authenticity", Ms Lewis said it stems from rebuilding her identity after a relationship ending.
"The songs were to really give me greater courage and strengths, and also to I guess explore and find myself again through that broken relationship and discovering myself again," she said.
Her song 'Rain Dance' was inspired by a photo of her cousin, a midwife at Standing Rock, which is located across the border between North and South Dakota in the United States.
Her cousin stood near a herd of buffalo with signs in the background stating 'No Dakota pipeline', which were protesting the construction of the oil pipeline between North Dakota and Illinois.
"[The song] was to dedicate respect to the planet to look after our planet, and especially to look after the waterways," Ms Lewis said.
Her song 'Dancing with my soul' is an ode to empowering women first with words of self-love.
"To rise and lift oneself, and allow the positivity to affect all women - granddaughters, daughters, mothers, sisters to speak and communicate lovingly to each other," she said.
Kachina Lewis will launch the new album on November 11 at the Heritage Hotel in Bulli.
"I love the sound acoustics that the Heritage has. I love old ancient buildings. I just think it's a beautiful place," she said.
The event will be opened by the Beatmeisters, a Wollongong band performing tribal drumming rhythms.
