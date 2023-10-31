Illawarra Mercury
What are the odds? Wollongong teacher Phil Saunders denies putting cash into class tipping comp

Updated October 31 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 6:33pm
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong courthouse in October 2022, when his hearing commenced. It has recommenced this week. Picture by ACM
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong courthouse in October 2022, when his hearing commenced. It has recommenced this week. Picture by ACM

What are the odds a Wollongong teacher put forward cash in a tipping competition that ran out of his Year 12 classroom? Phil Saunders claims there was "not a chance".

