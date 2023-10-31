A man who was allegedly stabbed in a brazen daylight attack walked into a Dapto business clutching a wound on his back.
Workers at CPC Quality Smash Repairs on Marshall Street were busy repairing cars when a man aged in his 40s staggered in about 1pm on Tuesday, October 31.
"The gentlemen walked straight into our yard and asked for help because he'd been stabbed," business owner Gino Di Cesare said.
Paramedics and police rushed to the cul-de-sac end of the industrial street after a triple-0 call was made.
"They all turned up one after another, two ambos and all the cops," Mr Di Cesare said.
"The ambos just wanted to get him to hospital straight away."
Murray Rollings, who works next door at MLR Engineering, heard the commotion.
"I heard a man grunting and he walked next door. It sounded like he was out of breath," he said.
Paramedics treated a wound on the man's lower back and then rushed him to Wollongong Hospital.
The attack is under investigation by NSW Police.
"The man presented to a business on that street saying he was stabbed. He said he doesn't know who stabbed him," a police spokeswoman said.
Police have called on anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
