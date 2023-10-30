Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Phil Saunders hearing: Wollongong teacher's alleged betting club 'robbed' student of HSC

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 30 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong courthouse in May. He has been placed on alternative duties as he fights allegations he ran a classroom betting club. Picture by ACM
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong courthouse in May. He has been placed on alternative duties as he fights allegations he ran a classroom betting club. Picture by ACM

A Wollongong PDHPE teacher's alleged classroom gambling competition "robbed" a student of her chance to attain good marks in her final year of school, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.