A Wollongong PDHPE teacher's alleged classroom gambling competition "robbed" a student of her chance to attain good marks in her final year of school, a court has heard.
The hearing of Phil Saunders, 49, continued at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, where the stood-down teacher is fighting six charges including engaging in gambling with a minor.
In May, the court heard evidence from three students who alleged Saunders ran a classroom betting club in which discussions about what English Premier League teams they were going to tip dominated classroom activities.
One student, who cannot be named due to her age at the time, said "money was then put forward", adding that she saw $2 coins on tables in the classroom.
On Monday, another PDHPE teacher at the school, Erica Lampe, took to the stand and said she ran into a former student at a retail store after the last hearing date in May.
Ms Lampe said she spoke to the student, who divulged that she was "robbed" of her HSC and that her grades were impacted by the alleged punting.
"She told me 'I realise now Phil Saunders was such a bad teacher, he robbed me of my HSC'," Ms Lampe said.
"She said 'I taught myself, he didn't teach me because he was focused on gambling, soccer and banter with some of the other students'."
Ms Lampe added the student disclosed that another male student managed to get good grades as he was a "favourite" of Saunders, even though he did "no work".
"At the time she said it was fun and funny to have the banter ... but now that she is older and at uni she realises it was wrong," Ms Lampe said.
Ms Lampe said the chat with the "distressed" student lasted about 30 minutes, adding that the student said she found the court process earlier this year "arduous".
However the student told the court the conversation only lasted about five minutes, and that she made attempts to "shut it down".
The student recalled she began the year in the top 10 of the class however finished at 12th place in the subject.
Saunders has pleaded not guilty to engaging in gambling with a minor, intimidation, and two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under authority and indecently assaulting a person under 16.
Prosecutor Tim George said a hearing date was yet to be fixed for the latter charges.
The hearing, before Magistrate Michael Ong, continues.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.