Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Pride hold on for gritty Hockey One League victory over Canberra Chill

By Tony de Souza
Updated November 1 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Owen Chivers (left) battles with a NSW Pride opponent for possession on Saturday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra's Owen Chivers (left) battles with a NSW Pride opponent for possession on Saturday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

NSW Pride survived a frustrating first half to finally take down the Chill 3-2 in their third match of the Hockey One League in Canberra on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.