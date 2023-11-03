Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Suicide prevention, postvention support for Aboriginal community

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
November 3 2023 - 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Reid from Thirrili and Sharlene Cruickshank from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. Pictures supplied, and by Ainslie.Co
Kim Reid from Thirrili and Sharlene Cruickshank from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. Pictures supplied, and by Ainslie.Co

"We're going to keep surviving. Sometimes it takes a bit of hard work, but you know, we do it and we do it usually with joy and humour and love."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.