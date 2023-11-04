'Not what you do': South Coast MP explains how she broke ankle at ADF training school

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has revealed how she broke her ankle after a tandem jump at the Australian Defence Force Parachuting School this week.
Ms Phillips, who was treated by ADF medical personnel on Thursday November 2, took to social media to explain her injury, which happened at the school just outside HMAS Albatross, as part of an ADF Parliamentary Exchange program.
She said on her third day of the program, she had been "nervous" to find out she was down to do a tandem free-fall jump.
"But after watching ADF members rigorous training, I thought, these brave guys and gals do this all the time, I should just get over my fear and do it," she said.
She said the jump took place early on Thursday morning, at HMAS Albatross, from 13,000 feet above the training facility.
"Soaring through the clouds and back to land - it all happened pretty fast," she said.
"Unfortunately I put my foot out at the last minute on landing (not what you do) so was limping a bit.
"Thanks to the Medics advice, and a later visit to the Emergency Department at Shoalhaven Hospital, it was confirmed my ankle was fractured."
Despite the injury, Ms Phillips said she "couldn't have asked for a better experience" at the exchange program.
"And a special thank you to my tandem jump parachuter that taught me so much," she said.
"The public don't normally see what happens at the ADF Parachuting School but I can say we are so so lucky to have so many wonderful careers in Defence, right on our doorstep."
"And a big thank you to the wonderful health workers at Shoalhaven Hospital for looking after me - they always do such a great job!"
Ms Phillips said she wanted to take part in the training to better understand the training that goes on in her electorate.
"Sometimes it's easy as a local to drive past and not exactly know what ADF jobs and opportunities are available locally," Ms Phillips said."
"For three days, I was honoured to watch, learn and participate in activities, with four courses being run."
"Special Operations Command parachuting training is intense. They are the best of the best. And they are always maintaining jump proficiency and upskilling, right here in the Shoalhaven."
The Parliamentary Program was established in 2001 to provide opportunities for MPs to work alongside Defence personnel in a bid to educate them on the capabilities of the ADF.
