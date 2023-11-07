Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Ruby Sargent-Wilson and Sydney Swans teammates prepare for maiden AFLW finals campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 7 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Swans young gun Ruby Sargent-Wilson catches up with loved ones on the boundary following a recent AFLW game. Picture by Keith McInnes Photography
Sydney Swans young gun Ruby Sargent-Wilson catches up with loved ones on the boundary following a recent AFLW game. Picture by Keith McInnes Photography

She may only be 20 years old, but Ruby Sargent-Wilson has already seen it all in her AFLW career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.