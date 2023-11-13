WIN for Wollongong families as Dragons 2024 schedule drops

St George Illawarra will host the Sea Eagles, Warriors, Tigers, Panthers, Sharks and Titans in family-friendly time slots in Wollongong next season.
It's a return to a traditional split between the club's two spiritual homes after Wollongong hosted seven matches last year as the Women's World Cup limited Kogarah's availability. Netstrata Jubilee Stadium will also host the pre-season Charity Shield.
The Dragons will face Manly in the first WIN Stadium outing in round four, with a 5.30pm kickoff. They'll then host the Warriors in the 6pm Friday slot in round seven.
They'll then host the Tigers in round 14, ahead of a showdown with reigning premiers Penrith in round 21 ahead of back-to-back Sunday afternoon clashes against the Titans and Sharks in rounds 24-25.
It's part of a run that sees them play two of their last four games of the season at WIN Stadium with afternoon kickoffs, including a 4pm local derby against the Sharks. It's a run home sure to attract huge crowds should the Dragons be in finals contention.
The Dragons play 11 games against 2023 finalists, while they get grand finalists Penrith and Brisbane during the Origin period and sure to be down some stars.
Of last year's top four, they face the Panthers twice, once in Wollongong, but take on the Warriors, Broncos and Storm just once each.
As previously reported, the Dragons will open their season with a Queensland road double that will see them face Gold Coast - a club also looking to kick of a new era under Des Hasler - and the Dolphins.
It's part of a testing opening that will see new coach Shane Flanagan begin his tenure with four of his first six clashes away from home.
A run through the Origin period shapes as season-defining, with the Dragons likely to be without Ben Hunt against sure-to-be depleted Brisbane, Penrith and Melbourne; the latter two straight after the final bye.
As previously reported, the Dragons first bye will see them miss the Magic Round showpiece, though the marquee round has not been a happy hunting ground for the Red V.
The Shane Flanagan era begins against fierce Sydney rivals the Rabbitohs, with the annual Charity Shield match to be played at Kogarah as part of the NRL's Pre-season Challenge.
While the annual preseason showdown with Souths typically takes place a fortnight out from round one, the Rabbitohs participation in the NRL's Las Vegas season-opener has seen it moved forward.
The Dragons will return to what's become a traditional pre-season home in Mudgee to take on the Tigers in round two of the Challenge a week later, with the two hit-outs set to be the club's first under Flanagan.
