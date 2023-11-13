Illawarra Mercurysport
NRL Draw: WIN for Wollongong families as Dragons 2024 schedule drops

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:05am
WIN Stadium will hosts its traditional six Dragons games this season. Picture by Adam McLean
WIN Stadium will hosts its traditional six Dragons games this season. Picture by Adam McLean

St George Illawarra will host the Sea Eagles, Warriors, Tigers, Panthers, Sharks and Titans in family-friendly time slots in Wollongong next season.

More from Dragons Den
