Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Natthawut Tammajanta to stand trial over alleged murder of Albion Park Rail woman

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natthawut Tammajanta has remained in custody since December 18, 2022. Picture from Facebook
Natthawut Tammajanta has remained in custody since December 18, 2022. Picture from Facebook

A Thai national has been committed to stand trial over the alleged murder of a 37-year-old woman in Albion Park Rail last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.