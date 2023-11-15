A Thai national has been committed to stand trial over the alleged murder of a 37-year-old woman in Albion Park Rail last year.
Natthawut Tammajanta sat quietly on the video link in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where his defence lawyer confirmed a plea of not guilty on his behalf to one count of murder.
Wearing the standard-issue greens, the 29-year-old was beamed in from custody, where he has remained since police arrested him at the woman's Boonerah Street unit.
Police were called to the address just after 11pm on December 18, 2022 following concerns for the woman's welfare.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District found the woman with serious injuries, and despite the efforts of responding emergency services, she died at the scene.
Tammajanta was arrested soon after and charged with murder. He is expected to receive a trial date in the NSW Supreme Court on February 9, 2024.
