Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour Sharks unveil Ronald Kissell as club's inaugural open women's tackle coach

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 16 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Shellharbour Sharks open women's tackle head coach, Ronald Kissell. Picture - Supplied
The inaugural Shellharbour Sharks open women's tackle head coach, Ronald Kissell. Picture - Supplied

Women's rugby league in Shellharbour continues to go from strength to strength as the Sharks continue preparations to field an open women's tackle team next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.