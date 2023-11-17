Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Updated

Mitchell Horan granted bail police seize bestiality, child abuse materials

Connor Pearce
Nadine Morton
By Connor Pearce, and Nadine Morton
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 11:36am
Lake Heights man Mitchell Horan has granted bail after being charged with possess child abuse material and person possesses bestiality material. Picture via Facebook
Lake Heights man Mitchell Horan has granted bail after being charged with possess child abuse material and person possesses bestiality material. Picture via Facebook

A Lake Heights man who allegedly used a Russian image sharing website to access more than 160 child abuse videos and photos has been granted bail in Wollongong Local Court.

