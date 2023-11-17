Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Abolish it' - Labor's plan to get rid of Waterfall's Liberal seat

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boundaries of Illawarra federal MPs Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones would change under a state ALP proposal.
The boundaries of Illawarra federal MPs Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones would change under a state ALP proposal.

Labor's Illawarra-held electorates should move north and knock out one held by the Liberal party, according to the NSW wing of the ALP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.