Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra disability service Greenacres marks 70 years

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 17 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greenacres supported employee Brett Connolly. Picture by Robert Peet
Greenacres supported employee Brett Connolly. Picture by Robert Peet

Jye Patzold's greatest dream is to travel to the US one day, visit its amusement parks, and ride the "biggest, fastest, scariest" rollercoasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.