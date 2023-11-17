A Wollongong magistrate has said the actions of a 66-year-old Shellharbour man at Oak Flats station were "every parent's nightmare" in sentencing the man on Friday.
Malcolm Grant confessed to having "urges" that led him to grope three children under the age of 16 at Oak Flats station, while they were in school uniform.
On April 3 this year, CCTV captured Grant at the bus station next to Oak Flats station reaching out and touching one boy and one girl both under the age of 16.
As a third group of school children walked past, one of them noticed Grant leering at her school-mate's bottom, before he reached out with a hand and touched the child's backside.
"I saw that ... she is 12 years old. That is disgusting," the witness shouted at Grant.
Grant said he "can't control" himself, and was given a move on order after police from the adjacent Lake Illawarra Police Station.
When spoken to by police, Grant initially denied his sick intentions, saying "I can if I want to", but when pressed by police admitted to his actions.
The next day, officers interviewed Grant where he admitted to having "urges" to touch children for the past five years.
In September, Grant pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally sexually touch child under 16.
In a sentencing hearing in Wollongong Local Court on Friday, November 17, Grant's lawyer Nate Lara said his client had since sought treatment for his "urges" however acknowledged that further ongoing treatment was required.
Crown prosecutor Natalie Olender highlighted the intervention by the witnesses, something Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said was "remarklable", and the "seriously concerning" nature of the offending occurring at a place and time frequented by young school children.
Mr Rabbidge said parents would be justified in being alarmed knowing this had occurred, saying that the actions of Grant were "every parent's nightmare".
"A lot of parents would be worried [if their child were] walking past or catching the train."
Mr Rabbidge sentenced Grant to a three year community corrections order, with the condition that he undergo a psychological assessment and undertake sexual deviance programs, if required.
