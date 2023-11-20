A man from the Illawarra has been hauled before the court to face 10 charges following an alleged child sexual assault.
A man in his 40's was arrested in a dramatic raid at a property in the Illawarra, by officers attached to the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad.
He was arrested by police on Saturday, November 18 and charged with 10 offences, including:
He appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, November 19 where he was refused bail. He will reappear on Monday, November 20.
Read more Illawarra court stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.