Wollongong cyclist Ryan Petrie conquers double Everest on Mount Keira

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 22 2023 - 6:21pm, first published November 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Ryan Petrie, the 98th person in the world to complete a double Everest, riding along Mount Keira on Sunday. Picture by Robert Peet
As if climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest wasn't enough for a Wollongong cyclist, he thought he'd do it again - this time double the distance.

