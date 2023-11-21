A man has been arrested following a high profile police chase from Warilla to the Wollongong CBD.
Officers initially attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Shellharbour Road in relation to a domestic violence incident and the driver sped off.
This occurred at 2.15pm on Tuesday, November 21, and when the vehicle failed to stop a pursuit was initiated.
Police were led on a 17-kilometre long road pursuit, with a PolAir helicopter called in to search for the vehicle from above.
Members of the public reported on social media that they saw a car driving on the wrong side of the street on Shellharbour Road.
Another wrote: "Saw about 15 police cars travelling to the M1 motorway".
One person posted that a car went "flying past us on hwy heading north".
Around 3.30pm, police blocked off the entrance to Wollongong Central's car park on Keira Street with an unmarked police car.
There was a large police presence and five marked cars on Kenny Street, with a dozen officers speaking to people in the area.
"The vehicle stopped along Kenny Street, Wollongong where the 23-year-old male driver was arrested," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and is currently assisting with inquiries."
A police officer at the scene told the Mercury "there was a female outstanding" after a car smashed into a wall in the Keira Street car park. By 7pm officers had spoken to the woman and she was no longer outstanding.
A police spokesman said nobody was injured and no vehicles damaged.
The Mercury received reports police were led on a chase through a number of suburbs including Albion Park, Warrawong, Coniston and Wollongong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.