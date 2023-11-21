Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

John Hurt sentenced for cocaine-fuelled Wollongong CBD rampage

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 21 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hurt leaves Wollongong Courthouse with defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt. Picture by ACM
John Hurt leaves Wollongong Courthouse with defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt. Picture by ACM

A 23-year-old Windang man on a cocaine and alcohol-fuelled bender through the Wollongong CBD was arrested by police after punching security guards, "inanimate objects" and found with bags of cocaine falling out of his pockets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.