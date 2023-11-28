How you can do good while doing your Christmas shopping in the Illawarra

OPINION
The current economic climate is pinching everyone so now, more than ever, is a great time to support local organisations.
Perhaps grab a thoughtful gift from a local artisan or boutique retail outlet, have Kris Kringle with op-shop gifts only (which in turn helps community programs funded by op-shop), or why not gift an experience like a night at the theatre?
For 2024, Wollongong's prime professional theatre company (and not-for-profit), Merrigong, is offering cheaper tickets for the more you buy.
The organisation, which has its home in the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre has launched its 2024 season where they have a selection of "pay-as-you-feel" shows. They include A Place in the Sultan's Kitchen, in August where the playwright and performer attempts to make his grandmother's chicken curry live on stage.
There are also plenty of kids shows on offer plus an Agatha Christie whodunnit that is the world's longest-running play.
Merrigong has dropped to their annual fringe venue The Spiegeltent next year, but all main stage shows were chosen for "guaranteed entertainment", according to artistic director Simon Hinton.
Consumer spending hasn't quite returned to pre-COVID levels, while the trend is for people to buy later and in some instances not buy at all.
Handing over wads of cash does hurt at the moment, but keep in mind local businesses that are hurting too and maybe think twice when doing the Christmas shopping.
