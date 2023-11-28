Jessica Hull, Nathan Breen and Lauren Myers named ambassadors for Wollongong Aquathon

Albion Park's champion long-distance runner Jessica Hull, along with former elite triathlete and Triathlon NSW marketing officer Nathan Breen and Wollongong Lions AFL premiership winning captain Lauren Myers will headline Wollongong Aquathon for 2024.
The trio will act as ambassadors for the 24th edition of the event, which is to be held January 26, 2024. Hull, Breen and Myers all have a special spot for the Aquathon in their hearts with all three of them competing in the event on more than one occasion.
There are five events to choose from at North Wollongong with four 'swim-runs' in kids, mini, short, or long format, as well as the 5km fun run.
The 2023 edition of the event was a huge success off the back of the two years of COVID-19 restrictions with approximately 1,600 athletes of all ages and fitness levels taking part.
Long-time event director for over 20 years Rob Battocchio said he hoped 2024 was even bigger than the year prior.
"Coming out of COVID it was really hard to know how we were going to go," Battocchio said.
"This year we had a really good turn out and for 2024 we feel that we can build that momentum and keep doing what people really enjoy which is getting out there and being active and celebrating amongst the community.
"We had over 1,600 last year. COVID got us down to about 950 for example the year prior. This year if we can get over that 1,600, maybe even 1,800 and a lot of people watching [that would be great]. It's also the mix we like to see, the kids, the elites and the everyday people."
The event director added that he was thrilled to have Hull, Breen and Myers on board as ambassadors for the event.
"Last year Olympian Jessica Hull came down and competed in the event and she's going to be back for this one," Battocchio said.
"Lauren Myers who is the Wollongong Lions AFL captain and Nathan Breen triathlete. It's great to have these sporting ambassadors but I love seeing the people who are 70-plus having a go or the person that says this is a challenge for them and overcoming some sort of adversity to compete in the Aquathon."
Ambassadors Breen and Myers said it was a proud moment to be considered for the role.
"It's one of favourite events because I've been doing it since I was 12 years old," Breen said.
"It's one of the very few multi-sport events that really does remove all barriers. Rob's been doing it for over 20 years and being the long weekend it's the perfect time. It's what got me into triathlons and multi-sports and gave a lot of opportunities for me.
"It has a really impressive elite honour role as well, a lot of Olympic champions have done this race and won it before."
Myers said: "the Aquathon is always the highlight in the pre-season of the Wollongong Lions. I've been doing the Aquathon since I was 10 years old. It's just exciting to be able to get it out there and get more people involved."
For all the information on how to register, click here.
