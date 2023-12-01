Kiama juniors set to represent the region at Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup

Over a dozen of Kiama Football Club's junior stars of the future will embark on the trip of a lifetime next week to take part in the annual Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup.
14 players from Kiama's under 10s and 11s girls teams will make the trip to the South Pacific, with a total of 60 people going from the club including players, coaches, committee members and supportive parents. They will all don the Kiama blue and orange during the tournament.
It will be the second time the club has competed in the tournament after Kiama's under 12 boys team ventured over in 2022.
During their stay in Fiji, the team will participate in a diverse range of activities, including competitive matches and friendly games against local Fijian sides. They will also visit Fijian villages and schools, where they'll interact with the locals and learn about Fijian traditions and customs.
The teams have been busy in the build up to the tournament and one of the highlights no doubt will be getting coached by A-League star Caitlin Jarvie in Fiji.
Kiama Junior Football Club president Andrew Wales said it was set to be sensational trip for those representing the club.
"It really is a sporting slash cultural immersion development tour for them," he said.
"Kiama will be over their wearing the club colours and representing the area and region. A lot of other Australians that go across are a mix of different clubs forming teams. We are the only club that sends a dedicated team and they wear the Kiama colours and play as Kiama.
"It really is a proud moment for the club and I think it's on the back of Kiama Junior Football Club growing massively over the last couple of years and we are looking for these extension programs for our kids. It's beyond just playing winter soccer and asking 'what more we can offer them?'
"This is a really good partnership with [organiser] Bruce [Tilt] and the guys at the Fiji Cup to offer this every year."
Kiama coaching coordinator Alan Appleby added: "We believe that experiences like this are essential for the holistic development of young athletes. The chance to play soccer in a different environment and connect with peers from other countries is invaluable."
Kiama representatives will fly out to Fiji early next week.
The Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup is run by Bruce Tilt from Ultimate Sports Travel. Tilt is known around the Illawarra as a former coach in the Illawarra Premier League and with the Illawarra Stingrays.
