Belinda Van Krevel admits to stabbing boyfriend in jealous rage

The crimes littered on the rap sheet of one of the Illawarra's most notorious criminals range from petty thefts to being the mastermind of a murder.
On Wednesday, Belinda Jean Van Krevel solidified another serious offence on that long list, after she confessed to stabbing her boyfriend following an argument in a Wollongong kebab shop.
The 43-year-old was beamed onto the audio-visual link screen at Wollongong Local Court where she pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Van Krevel, wearing prison-issued greens, sat quietly and nodded her head as Magistrate Claire Girotto explained two charges against her had been withdrawn.
She smirked briefly as her defence lawyer Matt Kwan mentioned her victim had since sent her a card that said 'Love You to the Moon and Back' on the front.
The mood between the pair was different on the evening of March 4, when Van Krevel accused her boyfriend of two months John Green of cheating, a claim he disputed.
Van Krevel then picked up a bottle of port and whacked Green in the back of the head with it.
The following evening the pair were at Omar's Kebab House on Crown Street when Van Krevel turned to Green and said: "I f---ed someone else last night".
"You couldn't have done that to me," Green replied.
"You were just looking at that whore's arse," Van Krevel said, which tendered court documents say Green had not done.
The pair walked home to Green's Wollongong unit where Van Krevel picked up a vodka bottle and struck Green in the face with it, causing a black eye.
Van Krevel went to the kitchen as Green started walking to his bedroom.
As he turned down the hallway, Van Krevel lunged at him, stabbing him in the shoulder. Blood began pouring from the wound.
"You've fucking stabbed me, look how much blood there is," Green said, adding "can you ... bandage me up before I bleed to death?"
Van Krevel strapped the wound tightly before Green passed out for half an hour.
He woke up and tried to call for help, however Van Krevel snatched his mobile phone from him. Green managed to rip it from her hands.
"You haven't been f---ing me, you must be f---ing someone else," Van Krevel said as Green lay there.
Green attempted to contact triple-0, however, Van Krevel stood over him and stabbed him under his arm.
She laughed as she said: "You can't get anyone better than me".
Green managed to call triple-0 about 4.10am, telling the operator he had been stabbed "a few times".
When asked for his location, Van Krevel intervened and said "don't worry about it" before hanging up.
The victim told Van Krevel to get out of his flat and he would make up a cover story so she didn't get in trouble.
Police arrived shortly after and were met with Van Krevel standing in the doorway. "I just got here, I was trying to help," she lied.
Officers provided aid to Green who was struggling to breathe, with his arm requiring at tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
"There was a large amount of blood on the kitchen floor and blood splattered on the walls and ceiling," court documents state.
Green initially told officers that three unknown males barged into his unit who stabbed and bashed him.
The next thing he remembered was waking up in hospital in a serious condition with a penetrating chest wound and collapsed lung.
Green underwent surgery, had a chest drain inserted, and had stitches to his wounds. He also required a blood transfusion.
He later told police the truth: that Van Krevel was behind his gruesome injuries.
Meanwhile Van Krevel, with blood splattered across her chest and feet, was arrested.
She maintained her lie that Green was a stranger who had asked her for help via text message, until Wednesday when she came clean in court.
Van Krevel will receive her date for sentence next month, with an apprehended violence order put in place for the next two years to protect Green.
Van Krevel came to national prominence for her role in organising the murder of her father in 2001.
She was in the adjacent room in an Albion Park house when her boyfriend Keith Schreiber hacked her father to death with a tomahawk.
Van Krevel served a six-year jail sentence for her involvement while Schreiber received a life sentence with a non-parole period of 12 years.
