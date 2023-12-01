Watch out, deadly snake among two to slither into Illawarra cars

Two snakes, one deadly, in two cars on the same day - you might just want to check before you go driving next time.
A highly venomous red-bellied black snake took up residence in a Commodore in Kanahooka, the other was a non-venomous diamond python in a four-wheel-drive in Kiama.
The emergency call outs to Illawarra snake catchers both happened on Thursday, November 30 and car owners were left rattled.
The red-bellied was removed by Illawarra Snake Catcher's Glen Peacock who is no stranger to removing deadly snakes.
He recently removed the same type of snake from a Bulli backyard that killed two pet dogs.
In Kiama, the two-metre long diamond python was spotted poking its head out of the rear wheel of a car as owner Alex McPaul walked towards her 4WD.
Undeterred she rang wildlife rescue group WIRES and then the guys at Tyrepower just down the road.
"She rang up and said 'I've got a snake in my wheel'," Tyrepower manager Ben Patching said.
Ms McPaul drove her car to Tyrepower where staff discovered it was wrapped around the back wheel.
"I thought I'm not taking this wheel off to play snakes and ladders," Mr Patching joked.
"She had the WIRES guy and all she needed was a hoist. I drove it on [the hoist] but I wasn't looking where I was going, I was looking for the snake."
Once the car was on the hoist the snake poked its head out.
"It saw no-one was there and so it started coming out," Mr Patching said. "He [WIRES volunteer] kept tapping the snake to make it come out."
"It was bloody long. This is the first snake we've had, we've had rats under bonnets and we once had a goat in the car park, but no snakes. We were all just shocked.
"We're just glad to help the community out."
Ms McPaul took to social media to praise WIRES volunteer Hugh and Tyrepower Kiama for "safely removing the gentle giant python".
"Very pleased the snake was uninjured and able to be safely and happily returned to its natural habitat. What a crazy experience," she wrote.
"Very grateful not to have taken this slithery friend home."
Red-bellied black snakes are Australia's 10th most dangerous snake, while diamond pythons are very docile and constrict their prey in order to kill it and then consume it whole.
