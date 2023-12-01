Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Environment

Wollongong protesters urge Scully to stop 'car crash' policies on coal

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Clyde from the Lock the Gate group addresses the crown on lower Crown St. Picture by Adam McLean.
Nic Clyde from the Lock the Gate group addresses the crown on lower Crown St. Picture by Adam McLean.

The NSW Government should act soon or face a "car crash" of climate and coal policies in the next year, protesters said outside Planning Minister Paul Scully's Wollongong office on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help