Illawarra Mercury
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Illawarra cop convicted of assaulting teenage boy

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
December 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen De Jong (left) leaves Wollongong courthouse after being convicted of assaulting a teenage boy.
Stephen De Jong (left) leaves Wollongong courthouse after being convicted of assaulting a teenage boy.

A former Lake Illawarra cop and riot squad officer has been convicted of assaulting a teenager at a Shellharbour park in October 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.