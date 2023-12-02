Illawarra Mercury
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Kids delight as bikers roar into town with gifts for Wollongong toy run

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
December 2 2023
The festive atmosphere of the annual Bikers Toy Run. Pictures by Anna Warr
The festive atmosphere of the annual Bikers Toy Run. Pictures by Anna Warr

Festooned with tinsel and piled high with presents, motorcyclists slowly rolled in to Crown Street Mall at the end of the annual Biker's Toy Run.

