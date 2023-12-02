Kids delight as bikers roar into town with gifts for Wollongong toy run

Festooned with tinsel and piled high with presents, motorcyclists slowly rolled in to Crown Street Mall at the end of the annual Biker's Toy Run.
Started by a bunch of mates in 1989, the toy run - where motorcyclists bring gifts for the city's toy drive - has been a mainstay of Wollongong's Christmas celebrations for 34 years.
This year the bikers decked their Harleys in shiny decorations and collected donated toys from points around Shellharbour and Wollongong before dropping them to the tree in the mall on December 2.
Santa, some elves and even the Christmas Grinch made an appearance and delighted kids and families watched and waved as the bikes rode toward's the council's native-flora themed tree.
See all the Christmas joy in our gallery.
Anglicare and St Vincent de Paul will distribute the toys to disadvantaged kids in the lead up to Christmas.
People can continue to donate gifts - suitable for children up to 16 years old - to the City of Wollongong Giving Tree Appeal until December 11.
Find the drop off locations.
