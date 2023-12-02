Ex-bikie caught with heroin in pants, $30k cash in Lake Heights roof

An ex-Finks bikie has admitted to a raft of offences after police raided his roof and uncovered guns, several bags of drugs, and more than $31,000 in dirty cash.
Lake Heights man Jayden Kierce, also known as Jayden Hanley, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to five charges.
Lake Illawarra police were conducting high visibility patrols when they noticed a Subaru parked with its rear brake lights on at Anna Avenue about 10.30pm on January 6.
Police checks revealed the Subaru was linked to recent drug and firearm intelligence and that the owner was Feras Abdul-Hamid, who has since been sentenced for peddling heroin and meth.
Officers parked behind the Subaru before asking the two inside, being Kierce and a woman, to exit.
Kierce, who was subject to weapons prohibition orders, was asked whether he had anything inside the man bag he was wearing slung over his shoulder.
He said no however took an orange and black folding knife out of his pocket and told police: "I was at my workshop and got tools".
Kierce then dropped small resealable bags from his pocket and said "what is that? Whose is it?"
Police informed Kierce he was under arrest before extra officers arrived at the scene to search him. Heroin and buprenorphine were found in his underpants.
He told police the bags he threw onto the ground earlier was "a bit of heroin" and that he was intending to smoke it. Kierce was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
Meanwhile, his Lake Heights address was searched, with a silver revolver and five cartridges found in a Woolworths bag, as well as a set of scales, a black gel ball pistol, several bags of white rock and crystalline, and $31,585 found stashed in the roof.
A total of 329.64 grams of meth and 49.42 grams of heroin were seized.
Kierce subsequently pleaded guilty to dealing with the proceeds of crime, and two counts each of possessing a firearm in contravention of an order and supplying a prohibited drug.
He will receive his date for sentence in December.
