All the pictures from the cruisy, bluesy Thirroul Music Festival

Rock, folk, Americana and classic country had the northern suburbs swinging on Sunday for the fourth incarnation of the family friendly Thirroul Music Festival.
Hundreds of festival-goers filled Anita's Theatre, the Railway Hall, the Bowlo and Frank's Wild Years - all within five minutes walking distance of each other - to catch their favourite act or discover new ones.
The diverse line-up included international touring stars Courtney Marie Andrews and her band, Robert Ellis, and M.Ward and the Undertakers.
Joining them were local acts Amends, Deadnecks, Birdsville, Folk Bitch Trio, Hayley Marsten, Meteor Infant, Minor Gold, The Glider and Shining Bird.
A highlight was homegrown community choir Earth, Wind and Choir - led by renowned artist and local Elana Stone - which performed a rousing rendition of the catchy theme song from TV series White Lotus.
The festival was organised by Love Police, Spunk Records, Cheatin' Hearts Records and Anita's Theatre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.