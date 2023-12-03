Tower on Wollongong Chicko's site could go ahead - with 150 conditions

A 14-storey apartment block on the site of Wollongong's Chicko's restaurant could get the green light this week.
The Wollongong Local Planning Panel will consider the proposal from developer Level 33 at its meeting on Tuesday night.
The Wollongong City Council staff recommendation is that the building be approved subject to a list of more than 150 conditions.
If approved it will see the Chicko's store demolished.
The tower will include two retail spaces on the ground floor with a total of 21 apartments spread across the remaining 13 storeys.
The apartment mix will be 10 two-bedroom units and 11 three-bedroom units.
Two levels of basement parking will be included, with the car park entry off Harbour Street.
The development does not fully comply with the council's requirements about building separation above 45 metres.
The requirement is that there must be 28 metres separation between the development and any other building 45 metres or higher above ground level.
The proposed tower will be 5.9 metres too close to the Northsea apartment block next-door on Crown Street.
A variation request to accept that non-compliance has been lodged as part of the development.
During public exhibition two submissions were received, both objecting to the development for a number of reasons including traffic, parking, overshadowing and the fact there were an "excessive" number of multi-storey buildings in Wollongong.
The wide range of conditions placed on any prospective approval include that all of the apartments must have electric hot water and electric cooktops and stoves.
Street trees must be planted along the Harbour Street frontage and traffic signals need to be installed in the car park "to manage conflicts near the entrance to all basement ramps and within parking aisles".
No work is to be carried out outside the hours of 7am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday, without written consent from the council, and no work at all is permitted on public holidays or Sundays.
In line with recent concerns about excavation noise raised in a council meeting, that work can only occur between 9am to noon and 2-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.
No blasting is permitted unless written approval is granted by Wollongong City Council.
