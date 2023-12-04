Illawarra Mercury
Man allegedly stole nine bikes from Wollongong unit complex car park

By Grace Crivellaro
December 4 2023 - 6:11pm
A man stands accused of stealing nine high-end bikes and dozens of power tools during an early morning break-in rampage at a Wollongong unit complex car park.

