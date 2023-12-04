Man allegedly stole nine bikes from Wollongong unit complex car park

A man stands accused of stealing nine high-end bikes and dozens of power tools during an early morning break-in rampage at a Wollongong unit complex car park.
Joseph Martinez, aged 37 of Westmead, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday, charged with 15 offences.
Police will allege Martinez was high on meth when CCTV captured him entering the underground car park of the Signature building on Regent Street between 1am to 7.40am on Sunday.
Martinez allegedly cut the metal grating of several locked storage cages, stealing eight high-end mountain bikes and one triathlon bike with multiple accessories attached.
Police will allege he also smashed the driver's side window of a green Subaru Forester and ransacked it, taking Ray Ban sunglasses, an electric Segway scooter, a spanner set, a solder kit, a Milwaukee grinder, and a Milwaukee hammer drill.
Martinez allegedly accessed an unlocked Toyota Hiace Van in the car park and took a wallet with bank cards inside, and more than 20 power tools including drills and nail guns.
Police will allege Martinez then ventured to several shops at the nearby Crown Street Mall, including Coles, Chemist Warehouse and EzyMart, where he spent a total of $647.66 using one of the stolen bank cards.
CCTV footage was obtained and allegedly showed Martinez wearing a St George Illawarra Dragons jersey and white helmet as he moved from shop to shop.
He was also allegedly depicted wearing the same clothing that afternoon when he reported to Wollongong Police Station as per his bail requirements for a separate alleged break-in matter.
Martinez was arrested at the station and was allegedly carrying the debit card in the name of the alleged victim, along with a wrench and some drill bits.
Police will allege Martinez said he was high on methamphetamine and told them where the stolen property was.
Officers then raided the garage of a Macquarie Street, Wollongong unit and found all of the bikes, the electric scooter, and power tools.
A number of other suspected stolen items were also seized, as well as the Dragons jersey.
Martinez was subsequently charged with entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, destroying property, three counts of break enter and steal, two counts of larceny and eight counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt argued for Martinez' release, saying he was willing to engage in drug treatment and needed to be at liberty to take care of his partner who was scheduled to soon undergo surgery.
Magistrate Claire Girotto pointed to the fact Martinez was already on bail for another matter and refused his release. He will return to court next month.
