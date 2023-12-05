Unanderra woman admits smuggling meth in balloons during jail visit

A Unanderra woman's attempts to smuggle meth into jail during a scheduled visit came undone after police found the drugs stored in balloons stuffed down her tights.
Tiana Hickey faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to two counts each of bringing a prohibited drug into a jail and supplying a prohibited drug.
The 23-year-old was booked in for a visit with a male inmate at South Coast Correctional Centre and arrived there about 11.40am on August 27.
Tendered court documents state Hickey was stopped by Corrective Service officers who suspected she was in possession of drugs which she planned to hand to the inmate.
Upon speaking with Hickey, the officers busted her with a number of balloons tucked down the front of her black tights. She handed the packages over before being escorted into an interview room.
The first package contained two clear resealable bags of a crystal substance and the second contained a plastic wrap, which contained a total of 6.7 grams of meth and 3.7 grams of Suboxone (a medication used to treat opiate addiction).
Hickey provided no comment to police during a recorded interview, however, came clean in court on Tuesday.
A report was ordered ahead of Hickey's next court date to examine the circumstances surrounding her offending. She will apply to have the matter dealt with on mental health grounds on January 23.
