Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Unanderra woman admits smuggling meth in balloons during jail visit

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 5 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:38pm
Tiana Hickey leaving Wollongong courthouse on December 5.
Tiana Hickey leaving Wollongong courthouse on December 5.

A Unanderra woman's attempts to smuggle meth into jail during a scheduled visit came undone after police found the drugs stored in balloons stuffed down her tights.

