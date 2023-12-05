'I want them caught': Cyclist's lucky escape after hit and run at Warrawong

Lake Illawarra police are hunting the driver and passenger of a white ute who allegedly knocked over a cyclist in Warrawong and left him for dead.
Retiree Gary Shaw told the Mercury he was lucky to be alive, but feared if the culprits do it again it could be far worse, possibly fatal.
"I was on the ground before I knew it," he said.
"Looking back at the video, it was quite surprising how brazen and deliberate it looked."
The avid cyclist had been riding south along Shellharbour Road at Warrawong, near Harvey Norman, last Thursday November 30.
Mr Shaw's memory might be hazy, but a video shows a white ute move closer to him and a passenger reaching out of the window and allegedly knock him over before continuing to drive away.
Thankfully, he said, he was only "scratched up a bit" but wants the law to come down hard on those responsible to stop it from happening again.
He is also grateful to the multiple motorists who pulled over after witnessing the terrifying incident, one of which recorded the whole thing on camera.
Initially Mr Shaw had assumed he had been side-swiped until the witnesses explained what they saw appeared far sinister.
"I've noticed some people get triggered when they see a cyclist, they mouth off, I've had people yell at me 'get off the road', some of my cycling buddies have had bottles of water thrown at them ... but I've never heard of someone being deliberately pushed," he said.
"When you're out on the road you are pretty vulnerable, and I'm mindful of that. We try to keep out of the way of the cars, and when people yell at us or act aggressively I don't react."
Police said investigations were ongoing and called for anyone who saw the incident to come forward, especially if they have dashcam or CCTV footage.
Witnesses should contact Lake Illawarra Police Station (02) 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
