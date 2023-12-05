Illawarra Mercury
'I want them caught': Cyclist's lucky escape after hit and run at Warrawong

Witnesses rushed to Gary Shaw's aid last Thursday, after a white ute seemed to knock him over on Shellharbour Road but failed to stop and assist. Main picture by Adam McLean, insets supplied.
Lake Illawarra police are hunting the driver and passenger of a white ute who allegedly knocked over a cyclist in Warrawong and left him for dead.

