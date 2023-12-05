Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Dog beach access will remain despite stretch being fenced, council says

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 5 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 6:50pm
Access to the popular Little Austinmer Beach would be maintained despite safety barriers being erected along Lawrence Hargrave Drive, with gaps along the way, Wollongong City Council has said.

