Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Santa bringing Christmas magic to Dapto for deaf, hard-of-hearing children

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 7 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa Claus. File picture
Santa Claus. File picture

For many children, having a photo taken with Santa as they share their Christmas wish list is a magical part of the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help