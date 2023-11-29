Where to get your photo with Santa in the Illawarra

Looking for a Santa photo with a difference this year?
Gone are the days where you could only head to the nearest shopping mall for a photo, Santa is now at the beach, the farm and also keen to be in a picture with your pet.
There's also dedicated AUSLAN and sensitive Santa options available.
Scroll down for some of the festive photos options available in the Illawarra.
Santa's making his annual pilgrimage to Jamberoo for photos at Jerrara Creek Farm on December 2 and 3.
This is always a popular family event - secure your booking quickly, as places fill up fast.
Cost: $25 per group. Details.
Head to the Christmas Wonderland area in Warrawong Plaza for your chance to get a photo with a digital Santa. All you need to do is download the free app, pick a scene and Santa will appear for your photo. Details.
Keen to have a beach-themed Santa photo this year? Here's a few options to choose from:
If you're looking for a quieter Santa experience sensory Santa sessions feature lower noise for children with additional needs.
AUSLAN Santa sessions are limited and available for families of hearing impaired children who communicate using sign language.
How much: Packages start at $24.95
Where: Dapto Mall (upstairs near Big W)
When: December 11. Details.
Santa will be arriving on the back of a fire truck at 9am at the Albion Park Community Hub Christmas Market at Centenary Hall on Sunday, December 3.
Santa will be at the 'All I Want for Christmas' market at the Groundz Precinct in Dapto on Saturday, December 16. Details.
Head along to Bulli Village Market at Bulli Showground on Sunday, December 10 to meet Santa. Details.
Need to post a letter to Santa? There's a mail box in Warrawong Plaza's Christmas Wonderland area (next to Aldi).
