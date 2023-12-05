BlueScope nears final hurdle for 'emergency' creek works

Steelmaker BlueScope is awaiting the final hurdle before it can start work stabilising the bank of Allans Creek which has been at risk of falling into the harbour.
The works were necessary after erosion on the southern side of the creek, which flows into the sea at Port Kembla Harbour near Berth 112, was caused by tidal action and the fast flow of the creek.
The lower part of the bank had become "compromised" and was a risk to the infrastructure above if the bank collapsed.
The project was approved by the Southern Regional Planning Panel late in October after advice from Wollongong City Council.
"The proposed development involves bank stabilisation and emergency erosion protection works along the southern Inner Harbour," BlueScope's application stated.
"Both tidal action and creek flow velocity have resulted in the lower section of the bank becoming eroded, compromising the stability of the bank and the infrastructure above it.
"This section of bank supports infrastructure that is frequented by heavy vehicles including a section of Harbour Road and Allans Creek Road, the abutments for Iron Ore Road Bridge, and a Pipe Gantry bridge.
"If left without remediation, there is an increasing potential for slump failure of the embankment, especially during periods of wet weather or during storm conditions, presenting both safety and environmental risks."
BlueScope now needs a Controlled Activity Permit before work can begin. It is preparing documentation for this application, aimed to be lodged in the New Year.
About 100 casuarina trees would be removed along the bank during the works, and trees would be replanted afterwards.
"BlueScope proposes to emplace graded levelling rock on the embankment to restore the slope stability followed by placement of geotextile and final scour protection," the application states.
"This work will reinstate the original embankment gradient and ensure the required resistance to both flow and tidal erosion is achieved."
No concerns were raised about the works from the public or government agencies.
BlueScope's application to the council stated "emergency erosion protection" works were needed on the southern bank" and was referred to the Southern Regional Planning Panel as it concerned coastal protection works.
Allans Creek, American Creek and Nudjia Creek flow from Figtree and join near the intersection of Five Islands Rd and the M1. The waterway continues as Allans Creek and becomes a channel and a discharge point as it reaches the steelworks.
Berth 112 is used for receiving raw materials for steelmaking.
