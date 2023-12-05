Day locked and loaded for another tilt at Nutri-Grain Ironman glory

Ali Day feels refreshed and ready to go as he prepares for his charge at becoming a five-time Nutri-Grain Ironman champion.
The Kiama veteran is putting the final touches on his preparations ahead of the 2023/24 series kicking off on December 16 and 17 at Manly Beach.
Day has enjoyed an ideal lead-up to this year's competition, highlighted by claiming his ninth Coolangatta Gold in October and finishing runner-up at last weekend's Shaw and Partners Manly Open.
The four-time Ironman champion appeared on track to achieve the feat again last season, however, any hopes were dashed when he sat out the final two rounds due to illness.
Speaking at the 2023/24 series' official launch event in Sydney this week, Day admitted that he was getting towards the back end of his stellar career. However, the 33-year-old appeared hungrier than ever to return to the surf.
"I think you approach it differently each and every single year," Day said.
"For me, knowing that I've got a couple of years left, you go into it appreciating it a lot more and try to enjoy it as much as you can. That's one of my goals anyway - just to get out and really enjoy racing and being part of the sport.
"The other thing is that I love doing it with my family now as well, that's really special to me. So I can't wait for the memories and to see what happens in the next few months."
The opening two rounds of the Nutri-Grain competition will be held at Manly next weekend, with the action resuming with rounds three and four at Maroubra Beach in mid-January.
The series will then wrap up with the last two events at Kurrawa Beach in early February.
"I think they're all really great locations. Racing at Manly is great, I've never had a win there, so it would be good to have a win over there," Day said.
"I was lucky enough to have a win at Maroubra last year and that's a great spot to race in. And, of course, Kurrawa is great to race at. It always throws up some sort of challenge, whether it's wind or swell.
"The guy or girl that wins overall this year is going to be most deserving because you're racing at three different beaches and the conditions are going to be different at each and every one of those places."
