Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Illawarra pensioner taken to custody after being found guilty of child rape

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
December 6 2023
Kenneth MacDonald (right) leaving Wollongong courthouse alongside lawyer Patrick Schmidt on November 27, the first day of his trial. Picture by ACM
Kenneth MacDonald (right) leaving Wollongong courthouse alongside lawyer Patrick Schmidt on November 27, the first day of his trial. Picture by ACM

A large group of supporters surrounding two victims of child sexual abuse hugged and wiped away tears as the perpetrator was found guilty of 11 charges.

