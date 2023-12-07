Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stash of meth, MDMA, weapons allegedly uncovered in Figtree caravan

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
December 7 2023 - 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stash of meth, MDMA, weapons allegedly uncovered in Figtree caravan
Stash of meth, MDMA, weapons allegedly uncovered in Figtree caravan

A Figtree tradie has been granted bail amid allegations a swathe of party drugs, weapons, and cash were uncovered following a raid of his caravan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help