Stash of meth, MDMA, weapons allegedly uncovered in Figtree caravan

A Figtree tradie has been granted bail amid allegations a swathe of party drugs, weapons, and cash were uncovered following a raid of his caravan.
Mathew Jason Faulkner sought his release from the police holding cells on Wednesday after being hit with 12 charges.
The 43-year-old was beamed onto the screen at Wollongong Local Court, where defence lawyer Matt Ward said Faulkner's drug supply charge is likely to be defended.
Tendered court documents state Faulkner was served with orders in November 2022 banning him from owning weapons and firearms.
Police arrived at Faulkner's caravan where he lives alone at Woodrow Place, Figtree shortly before 10am on Tuesday for a compliance check.
A crime scene was established soon after officers allegedly found two spring-loaded extendable batons hanging from a cupboard and a taser sitting on the kitchen bench.
Police will allege Faulkner said the taser was a cattle prod, however, this is disputed due to it allegedly being surrounded by a stash of drugs, paraphernalia, and scales.
He was arrested and the rest of the one-bedroom caravan was raided.
Police allegedly found a whiteboard near the drugs with writing showing a table of acronyms and prices listed next to them.
An MDMA tablet, 25 cannabis seeds, two LSD tabs, and 0.5 grams of methamphetamine were also allegedly uncovered.
Police will allege a safe in the kitchen - that had the password with the digits spelling out 'Mathew' - contained four 100 millimetre bottles of GHB (liquid ecstasy) and a drug ledger book with names and tallies.
It's alleged the $1,410 in cash found in Faulkner's wallet were drug profits.
Other various crystal and powder substances were also seized which are yet to undergo examination.
Faulkner was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, using a prohibited weapon, supplying an indictable amount of drugs, dealing with proceeds of a crime, and six counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward argued it wasn't guaranteed Faulkner would be sentenced to full-time custody for these alleged offences.
He added Faulkner has an underlying heart issue and a need to engage in drug rehabilitation.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the case against Faulkner was fairly strong, however, was satisfied risks could be mitigated through bail conditions.
Faulkner was released and must abide by a curfew and organise an assessment for a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program.
His matter is next listed for December 19.
